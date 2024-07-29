Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) edges higher after bagging work order from Maharashtra Govt

NBCC (India) edges higher after bagging work order from Maharashtra Govt

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) added 2.49% to Rs 178.95 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) received a work contract from Medical Education & Ayush Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, worth Rs 411.45 crore.

The contract is for construction of New Government Medical College of 100 student capacity & 430 bedded Hospital at Buldhana.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore on 42.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

ICICI Bank share price target: Stock should re-rate post Q1, say analysts

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

UK's new finance minister accuses last govt of multi-bn pound 'cover-up'

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty below 24,900; SmallCap rises over 1%

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story