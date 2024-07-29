NBCC (India) edges higher after bagging work order from Maharashtra Govt

NBCC (India) added 2.49% to Rs 178.95 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) received a work contract from Medical Education & Ayush Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, worth Rs 411.45 crore.

The contract is for construction of New Government Medical College of 100 student capacity & 430 bedded Hospital at Buldhana.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore on 42.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.