Sidh Management Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Sidh Management Corporate Services rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

