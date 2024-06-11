PNC Infratech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2024.

PNC Infratech Ltd crashed 7.98% to Rs 480 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd tumbled 5.47% to Rs 66.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 607.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 224.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd lost 3.92% to Rs 4383.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39583 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd slipped 3.41% to Rs 471.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd corrected 3.06% to Rs 1263.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23120 shares in the past one month.

