NBCC secures work order from Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

For development of an institutional campus in Indore
NBCC (India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB) for the development of a modern institutional campus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The project, having value of approximately Rs 45.30 crore (excluding GST), will be executed by NBCC on a deposit work basis and includes the construction of the Bank's Head Office, Training Centre with hostel facilities, and Executive Quarters. This work is in the normal course of business of the Company and aligns with NBCC's continued focus on expanding its institutional project portfolio while contributing to infrastructure growth in Tier-II cities.
This collaboration reflects a shared vision to strengthen institutional infrastructure and promote financial inclusion in rural and semi-urban India. This landmark project will serve as a symbol of administrative progress and innovation in Central India.
