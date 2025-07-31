Board of Skipper approves incorporation of overseas subsidiaries

At meeting held on 31 July 2025

The Board of Skipper at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved Incorporation of three Wholly owned Subsidiaries and/or Branch Office of the Company in UAE (Abu Dhabi Mainland), USA (Texas or any other State of USA) and Brazil with the name as may be approved by regulatory authorities of United Arab Emirates (UAE), USA and Brazil for carrying out the business activities related to selling of Towers and Poles (including accessories).

