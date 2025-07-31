SEBI Simplifies Derivatives Trading Process for NRIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed the rules for non-resident Indians (NRIs) for trading in exchange-traded derivatives.

According to the new guidelines, NRIs no longer need to disclose their clearing members' names or get a custodial participant (CP) code from the exchange.

Further, their position limits will be monitored at the client level, just like domestic investors.

This change comes from recommendations by the Brokers Industry Standards Forum, and it aims to improve operational efficiency and make investing easier for NRIs.

Stock exchanges and clearing corporations have to update the relevant rules within 30 days.

They must also give current NRI clients a 90-day period to exit the CP code requirement by sending an email request.