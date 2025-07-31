Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
At meeting held om 31 July 2025

The Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved granting a term loan upto Rs. 425 crore to Greatship (India) (GIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

GIL has current outstanding External Commercial Borrowing facility ('ECB') of USD 70.9 Mn, repayable in installments upto March 2028. Considering the overall liquidity position at group level, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved granting term loan upto Rs. 425 crore to GIL to enable it to prepay the ECB. It is estimated that the above proposal will result in substantial savings at a group level.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

