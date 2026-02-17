NBCC secures work orders of Rs 104.95 cr

NBCC (India) has received work orders worth Rs 104.95 crore. These include:

Development of sports Infrastructure, Lagoon de-silting and lagoon gate repair/replacement and Renovation & Up-gradation of Existing six nos. of Conventional Operation Theatre (OTs) to Modular Operation Theatre Complex (OTs) at Ispat General Hospital at SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Rourkela.

Project Management Consultant for Construction of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony for Pachwara South-OCP of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) Dumka District of Jharkhand State.

