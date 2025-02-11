NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.33% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company declined 27.66% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.621.20-9.6859.17-0.020.72-0.020.720.340.47

