N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 59.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 59.50% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.54% to Rs 417.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 335.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.417.91335.566.8414.2426.0548.019.2638.8512.7331.43

