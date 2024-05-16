Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCW standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2024 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 621.69 crore

Net profit of DCW declined 56.63% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 621.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.84% to Rs 15.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.94% to Rs 1871.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2633.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales621.69588.14 6 1871.592633.80 -29 OPM %10.2016.90 -9.3816.27 - PBDT49.0584.72 -42 120.28317.70 -62 PBT24.6161.95 -60 26.49227.54 -88 NP15.3335.35 -57 15.66191.98 -92

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

