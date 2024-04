NCC has received orders worth Rs 3,086 crore in the month of March 2024.

Out of them, Rs 1,589 crore relates to electrical division, Rs 1,330 crore relates to transportation division and Rs 167 crore relates to building division.

During the financial year 2023-24, the company has secured total orders of Rs 26,000 crore and achieved the guidance given by the management at the beginning of the financial year.

