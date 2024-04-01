Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new facility for Diketene derivatives

Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new facility for Diketene derivatives

Apr 01 2024
At Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh

Jubilant Ingrevia announced the commissioning of a new facility at its manufacturing site for Diketene derivatives at Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh.

As a global, integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider, the Company presently has over 134 products & innovative solutions commercialised. With over four decades of experience, it has developed proficiency across ~35 key chemistry and technology platforms across its businesses: Specialty, Nutrition and Chemical Intermediates.

The newly commissioned facility adds additional capacity of ~2,000 TPA to produce high-value esters. This strengthening of the Diketene and derivatives platform marks a natural evolution of strategy in the Specialty Chemicals segment. This business is pivoting towards accelerated growth and higher margins with the introduction of several downstream derivatives.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

