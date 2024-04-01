Triveni Turbine re-appoints Dhruv M. Sawhney as MD

Triveni Turbine said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Dhruv M. Sawhney as managing director (MD) (designated as chairman and managing director) for period of 5 years with effect from 10 May 2024.

Sawhney graduated with a Master's degree in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K. and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Sawhney is chairman of The Triveni Group comprising of Triveni Turbine and Triveni Engineering and Industries.

Meanwhile, the board has also approved the appointment of S.N. Prasad as chief executive officer (CEO) and Sachin Parab as chief operating officer (COO) of the company with effect from 1 April 2024.

S. N. Prasad graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 1991. Besides this, he holds a PG Diploma in Computer Application. He is currently the President and Business Head (Product business) of the Company and he has scaled the same to new heights to help the Company to grow the business sustainably.

Parab graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Walchand College of Engineering in 1991. Besides this, he holds a PG Diploma from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in 1994. He is currently the president and business head (aftermarket business) and has been associated with the company for more than 7 years.

Triveni Turbine has core competency in the area of industrial steam turbines designing and manufacturing up to 100 MW size. The company is a market leader in industrial steam turbines up to 30 MW in India and also among the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines in >5 to 30 MW range globally.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.7% to Rs 68.19 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 52.57 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales increased 32.5% YoY to Rs 431.70 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 1.51% to ends at Rs 536.95 on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

