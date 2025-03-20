NCC spurts on bagging Rs 2,130-cr order from Andhra Pradesh

NCC jumped 5.03% to Rs 206.85 after the company announced that it had received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 2,129.60 crore from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for construction works in Amaravati Capital City.

The scope of the project includes the construction of roads, drains, water supply, sewage systems, utility ducts for power and ICT, a reuse water line, and avenue plantations. The project will be carried out on a lumpsum contract basis in the Zone-12 villages area of Amaravati Capital City, Andhra Pradesh.

The contract, valued at Rs 2,129.60 crore, is expected to be completed within a 3-year construction period, with a 2-year Defects Liability Period (DLP).

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 220.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.61% to Rs 5,344.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,260.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

