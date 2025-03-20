Havells India Ltd Falls 4.78%

Havells India Ltd has lost 1.86% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd lost 4.78% today to trade at Rs 1483. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.3% to quote at 55025.22. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.71% and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd lost 0.38% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 10.35 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has lost 1.86% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5320 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22719 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2104.95 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1380.55 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News