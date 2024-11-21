Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NCL Research and Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

NCL Research and Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.37% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.37% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.481.19 24 OPM %29.7345.38 -PBDT1.50-0.22 LP PBT1.49-0.23 LP NP1.09-0.17 LP

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

