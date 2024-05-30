Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 605.88% to Rs 7.20 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 42.86% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 605.88% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.33% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 173.40% to Rs 10.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.201.02 606 10.693.91 173 OPM %-14.1733.33 -10.2023.02 - PBDT0.180.39 -54 2.030.85 139 PBT0.160.38 -58 1.980.80 148 NP0.240.42 -43 1.610.60 168

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

