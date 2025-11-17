Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDA sweeps Bihar with 202 seats, Nitish Kumar prepares for fresh term

NDA sweeps Bihar with 202 seats, Nitish Kumar prepares for fresh term

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has swept the Bihar Assembly elections with 202 seats in the 243-member House, far above the majority mark of 122.

The BJP led the tally with 89 seats, followed closely by JD(U) with 85. LJP (Ram Vilas) won 19, HAM secured 5 and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha picked up 4. The Mahagathbandhan suffered a heavy defeat, winning only 35 seats, with the RJD limited to 25 and the Congress to 6. AIMIM won 5 seats, while smaller parties shared the rest. Voter turnout hit a record 67.13%.

With the results sealed, the NDA has begun consultations in Patna and Delhi to shape the new government. JD(U)s newly elected MLAs will meet today, 17 November 2025, to choose Nitish Kumar as their leader. The BJP is expected to elect its legislative head soon after, followed by a joint NDA meeting. Nitish Kumar will then convene the final cabinet meeting of the outgoing government before submitting his resignation to the Governor to enable formation of the new administration.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are underway at Gandhi Maidan, where the new Chief Minister and cabinet will take oath on 20 November. The venue has been closed to the public until the ceremony.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

