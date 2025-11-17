Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

The frontline equity indices traded with small gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by healthy second-quarter corporate earnings. However, investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding progress on a potential U.S.-India trade deal.

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 81.42 points or 0.10% to 84,644.20. The Nifty 50 index rose 18.20 points or 0.07% to 25,927.95. The Nifty Bank index hit a record high of 58,979.85 in morning trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.41%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,070 shares rose and 1,956 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Capillary Technologies India received bids for 30,39,325 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (17 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share. Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 1,31,85,445 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (17 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 0.91% to 1,493.10. The index added 0.93% in two consecutive trading sessions. Media index, PVR Inox (up 2.34%), Prime Focus (up 2.28%), Sun TV Network (up 2.12%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.64%), Tips Music (up 0.97%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.53%), D B Corp (up 0.33%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.13%) advanced. On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (down 1.61%) and Saregama India (down 0.10%), edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Speciality Restaurants jumped 5.26% after the company reported 70.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.09 crore on a 11.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,164.38 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

India Glycols surged 5.89% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.9% to Rs 65.06 crore on 13.6% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1092.20 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024. Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 1.49% after its consolidated net profit jumped 21.07% to Rs 4.71 crore on 27.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 70.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Global Markets: Most Asian markets declined on Monday as investors weighed escalating tensions between Japan and China, following Beijings advisory cautioning its citizens about travelling to or studying in Japan.

The rising feud between the countries over Taiwan resulted in significant selling in Japans tourism and retail stocks today. China has consistently ranked among the top sources of tourists visiting Japan. The escalation came after comments this month by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan about Taiwan, a self-governed democracy that China considers part of its territory. Ms. Takaichi told the Japanese Parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo warned its citizens against traveling to Japan because of what it described as serious safety risks. China did not provide evidence, but the warning could affect an important part of Japans tourism economy.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has been a vocal critic of China and its military activities in the region, suggested this month Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan. On the data front, Japan's economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected 0.4% in the quarter ended September, compared to the previous one. Traders also monitored key regional data, including Thailands Q3 GDP report and Singapores latest trade balance numbers. In the U.S. on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite staged a modest recovery as buyers returned to major tech names after the sector had driven Wall Street to its sharpest decline in over a month the previous session.