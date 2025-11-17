Allcargo Logistics reports dismal Q2 performance

Allcargo Logistics reported consolidated net loss of Rs 4 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 17 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income jumped 12.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 550 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Loss before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 18 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 19 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 15 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased by 8.85% YoY to Rs 553 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating expenses were at Rs 383 crore (up 334% YoY), while employee expenses stood at Rs 53 crore (down 5.35% YoY) and finance costs came at Rs 15 crore (down 16.66% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY26, up 27% year-on-year from Rs 49 crore in Q2 FY25. The companys EBITDA margin improved to 12% from 10% in the same period, driven by operational efficiency and strong revenue growth. The company announced the cessation of key executives, including Adarsh Sudhakar Hegde as managing director (MD), Ravi Jakhar as chief financial officer (who will continue as Group CFO & director Strategy), and Swati Singh as company secretary & compliance officer. Concurrently, Ketan Nishikant Kulkarni has been appointed MD & CEO. He will also serve as chairman of the risk management and finance committee and as a Member of the stakeholders relationship committee. Additionally, Deepak Jagdish Pareek has been appointed chief financial officer.

Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director and CEO of Allcargo Logistics, said the company delivered healthy numbers driven by growth in express and contract logistics. He highlighted that revenue growth was supported by enhanced service quality, addition of new customers, and ongoing technology and digitalisation initiatives, which have strengthened operational efficiency and service reliability. Kulkarni added that the recent restructuring unifies express distribution and contract logistics under a single growth engine, aligning the domestic business to pursue scale, efficiency, and customer-centric innovation. With stronger fundamentals and sharper focus, we look forward to a robust growth trajectory in the upcoming quarters, he said.