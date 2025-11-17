Narayana Hrudayalaya surges after Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 258 cr

Narayana Hrudayalaya rallied 4.70% to Rs 1,836 after the company reported a 30.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 258.37 crore on a 20.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,643.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 295.69 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 27.5% from the Rs 231.97 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

India's revenue stood at Rs 1,234.7 crore, up 8.8% year-on-year (YoY), while revenue from the Cayman Islands was Rs 431.6 crore, up 78.1% YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA grew by 28.3% to Rs 426.5 crore in the September 2025 quarter from Rs 332.3 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 25.3% in Q2 FY26 as against 24.3% in Q2 FY25.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 24.49% in Q2 FY26, compared with 22.03% recorded in Q2 FY25. Net profit margin advanced to 15.71% in Q2 FY26 from 14.20% registered in Q2 FY25. As of 30 September 2025, the companys total borrowings, net of cash, bank balances, and investments, stood at Rs 246.6 crore. The net debt-to-equity ratio was at 0.06, with foreign currency-denominated debt amounting to $69 million. On a half-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 13.75% to Rs 455.02 crore on a 17.89% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,151.06 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and group CEO of Narayana Hrudayalaya, said, The second quarter of the fiscal year has delivered a strong performance after a steady start to the year. We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue and profitability at both India and the group level. The performance improvement in India is attributable to strong growth in domestic footfall and improvements in payor mix, along with positive traction from our clinic outreach, resulting in the highest ever profitability margins. Our hospital business in Cayman continues to deliver robust performance, with the insurance business showing strong growth, resulting in record revenues for the region. We are confident that the synergies between the hospital and insurance businesses will deliver steady growth going forward in the Cayman region. The domestic integrated care business continues to be on a strong growth path, with our clinics garnering sizeable footfalls across all locations, providing a positive thrust to the overall business. After a steady start, our domestic insurance business has shown strong momentum this quarter, and we expect to build on this further going forward.