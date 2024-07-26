NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Robust Hotels Ltd, Purple Finance Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2024. Robust Hotels Ltd, Purple Finance Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp NDL Ventures Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 112.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1620 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 201. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1445 shares in the past one month.

Purple Finance Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 77.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29623 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd rose 14.30% to Rs 221. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17139 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd exploded 13.23% to Rs 1454. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 605 shares in the past one month.

