Simplex Realty consolidated net profit rises 18.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty rose 18.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 302.36% to Rs 5.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.23 30 1.761.58 11 OPM %-313.33-400.00 --246.02-267.72 - PBDT0.750.71 6 2.361.84 28 PBT0.710.68 4 2.221.69 31 NP0.590.50 18 5.111.27 302

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

