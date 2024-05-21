Simplex Realty consolidated net profit rises 18.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty rose 18.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 302.36% to Rs 5.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.300.231.761.58-313.33-400.00-246.02-267.720.750.712.361.840.710.682.221.690.590.505.111.27

