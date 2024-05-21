Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Drilling &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 91.65% to Rs 197.92 crore

Net loss of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.65% to Rs 197.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.21% to Rs 51.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 617.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 512.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales197.92103.27 92 617.01512.17 20 OPM %1.3129.60 -22.0731.23 - PBDT11.2832.06 -65 152.33198.88 -23 PBT-4.7616.54 PL 88.70136.08 -35 NP-15.0010.18 PL 51.1596.89 -47

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

