Net loss of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.65% to Rs 197.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.21% to Rs 51.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 617.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 512.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

