Standard Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 34.77% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Standard Industries reported to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.77% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 21.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 26.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.905.12 35 26.9021.23 27 OPM %-38.99-88.87 --42.71-58.55 - PBDT5.10-4.43 LP -2.9726.29 PL PBT4.44-5.11 LP -5.6823.66 PL NP9.99-5.61 LP -0.1321.66 PL

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

