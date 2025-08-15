Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.68% to Rs 8.80 crore

Net loss of Jeevan Scientific Technology reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.68% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.8012.88-20.2325.08-1.993.01-3.731.49-3.101.09

