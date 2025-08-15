Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 121.73% to Rs 273.53 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 47.99% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 121.73% to Rs 273.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.273.53123.365.364.2121.1822.0812.0119.079.4418.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News