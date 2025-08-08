Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 47.88 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 47.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.8843.780.902.170.210.290.130.200.090.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News