Morgan Ventures standalone net profit declines 79.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures declined 79.04% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.535.8962.0385.910.674.090.674.091.055.01

