Cupid standalone net profit rises 81.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.82% to Rs 59.80 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 81.84% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.82% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.8039.1335.8229.5420.8011.3319.5610.5715.028.26

