Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.400.3520.0034.290.730.800.710.780.500.60

