Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 35.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Neil Industries declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.76 -9 OPM %79.7185.53 -PBDT0.550.65 -15 PBT0.420.65 -35 NP0.310.48 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News