Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 35.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.76 -9 OPM %79.7185.53 -PBDT0.550.65 -15 PBT0.420.65 -35 NP0.310.48 -35

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

