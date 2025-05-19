Nelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mukand Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd, Manugraph India Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2025.

Nelcast Ltd lost 8.04% to Rs 118.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12967 shares in the past one month.

Mukand Ltd tumbled 7.84% to Rs 110.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18419 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 313.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14120 shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd fell 6.63% to Rs 18.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7856 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd pared 6.54% to Rs 56.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12533 shares in the past one month.

