Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announces appointment of director

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announced that the President of India has appointed Kamleshbhai Shashikantbhai Mirani as Part-Time Non-Official Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Company for a period of three years. The appointment of Kamleshbhai Shashikantbhai Mirani will be effective from the date of allotment of Director Identification Number (DIN) to him.

