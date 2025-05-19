Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

At meeting held on 19 May 2025

The Board of Kaveri Seed Company at its meeting held on 19 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of the remaining 30% equity shares of Aditya Agritech, a Company in which Kaveri Seed-currently holds a 70% stake. Upon completion of this transaction, Kaveri Seed Company will hold 100% ownership, thereby making Aditya Agritech its 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Powered by Capital Market - Live News