Volumes spurt at Graphite India Ltd counter

HEG Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 May 2025.

Graphite India Ltd registered volume of 158.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.86% to Rs.558.70. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 120.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.91% to Rs.524.50. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd witnessed volume of 391.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.52% to Rs.351.40. Volumes stood at 21.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 12.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.35% to Rs.1,016.60. Volumes stood at 53566 shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd registered volume of 40.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.36% to Rs.328.30. Volumes stood at 5.01 lakh shares in the last session.

