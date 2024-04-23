Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 3926.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products declined 19.35% to Rs 216.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 3926.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3618.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.44% to Rs 1150.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1203.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 15205.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13783.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

