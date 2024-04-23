Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 3926.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products declined 19.35% to Rs 216.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 3926.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3618.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.44% to Rs 1150.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1203.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 15205.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13783.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3926.943618.73 9 15205.8513783.16 10 OPM %16.0314.14 -15.0213.47 - PBDT625.22539.31 16 2399.911938.19 24 PBT509.46456.45 12 2022.761634.11 24 NP216.63268.59 -19 1150.331203.77 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 20.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

JNK India IPO subscribed 49%

Mastek expands its partnership with Yanbu Cement Company

Indices rise for 3rd day, Nifty ends above 22,350, VIX drops to 10

INR Extends Recovery Momentum On Positive Equities

Tata Consumer Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 217 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story