NESCO consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 193.34 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 37.78% to Rs 96.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 193.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.193.34141.3557.0760.90134.69112.36123.82100.4996.1469.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News