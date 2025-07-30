Bank of India gains after Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 2,252 cr

Bank of India added 2.99% to Rs 115.50 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% increase in total income to Rs 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 22.2% to Rs 2,913.30 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit grew 9% YoY to Rs 4,009 crore during June quarter 2025.

Global net interest income (NII) fell 3% to Rs 6,068 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 6,275 crore in Q1 FY25. Global net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.55% in Q1 FY26, compared with 3.07% in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, the bank's deposits grew by 9.07% YoY to Rs 8,33,698 crore, domestic deposits rose 9.62% YoY to Rs 7,10,277 crore. CASA deposits grew by 2.50% YoY to Rs 2,81,846 crore in Q1 FY26 and CASA ratio stood at 39.88% as on 30th June, 2025 compared with 42.68 in Q1 FY24. Global advances jumped 12.02% YoY to Rs 6,72,444 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 6,00,264 crore as on 30th June 2024. Domestic advances grew by 11.24% YoY to Rs 5,65,297 crore as on 30th June 2025. Gross NPA were at 2.92% as on 30th June 2025, as against 4.62% as on 30th June 2024.