Bank of India gains after Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 2,252 cr

Bank of India added 2.99% to Rs 115.50 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% increase in total income to Rs 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 22.2% to Rs 2,913.30 crore in Q1 FY26.
Operating profit grew 9% YoY to Rs 4,009 crore during June quarter 2025.
Global net interest income (NII) fell 3% to Rs 6,068 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 6,275 crore in Q1 FY25. Global net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.55% in Q1 FY26, compared with 3.07% in Q1 FY25.
In Q1 FY26, the bank's deposits grew by 9.07% YoY to Rs 8,33,698 crore, domestic deposits rose 9.62% YoY to Rs 7,10,277 crore.
CASA deposits grew by 2.50% YoY to Rs 2,81,846 crore in Q1 FY26 and CASA ratio stood at 39.88% as on 30th June, 2025 compared with 42.68 in Q1 FY24.
Global advances jumped 12.02% YoY to Rs 6,72,444 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 6,00,264 crore as on 30th June 2024. Domestic advances grew by 11.24% YoY to Rs 5,65,297 crore as on 30th June 2025.
Gross NPA were at 2.92% as on 30th June 2025, as against 4.62% as on 30th June 2024.
Gross NPA stood at Rs 19,640 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against Rs 27,716 crore as on 30th June 2024. Net NPA stood at Rs 4,950 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 5,702 crore as on 30th June 2024.
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as at the end of Q1FY26 stood at 17.39%. Tier 1 CRAR stood at 15.15% while CET -1 ratio stood at 14.52% in Q1 FY26.
Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.38% stake in the bank as of 30th June 2025.
