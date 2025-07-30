Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the June 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 38.56% to Rs 27.31 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declined 49.24% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.56% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.3144.45 -39 OPM %23.2131.88 -PBDT7.4014.13 -48 PBT7.1314.03 -49 NP5.3110.46 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India gains after Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 2,252 cr

Nifty above 24,850; oil & gas shares in demand

No change in LTCG tax rates under Income Tax Bill 2025, clarifies IT dept

RBI absorbs Rs 46,058 crore via 3-day VRRR auction at 5.49% cut-off

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story