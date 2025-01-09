Nestle India Ltd gains for third straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2263.7, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% jump in NIFTY and a 2.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2263.7, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23543.05. The Sensex is at 77705.65, down 0.57%. Nestle India Ltd has gained around 2.22% in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2272.1, up 2.51% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is down 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% jump in NIFTY and a 2.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 67.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

