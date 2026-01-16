Nestle India nominates Edouard Mac Nab as ED- Finance & Control and CFO

Effective 01 March 2026

Nestle India announced that Edouard Mac Nab, currently Head of Finance & Control, NestlCanada, has been nominated to succeed Svetlana Boldina (DIN: 10044338) as Whole-time Director (Key Managerial Personnel), to be designated as Executive Director - Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from 1 March 2026, subject to approvals.

Edouard Mac Nab, aged 54, currently serves as Head of Finance & Control of NestlCanada and has played a pivotal role in restoring profitability and transforming the Finance organization to accelerate the digital agenda.

Edouard holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance/ Accounting and a degree in Law, bringing over 25 years of international finance leadership experience across Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. He is recognized as a change agent with a proven track record in business turnarounds, strategic planning, sustainability and digital transformation. He joined NestlFrance as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') in February 2022 and moved to his current role in September 2024.