Netweb Technologies India Ltd Falls 0.81%

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 0.81% today to trade at Rs 2648.7. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.04% to quote at 42721.69. The index is up 2.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd decreased 0.53% and Wipro Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 29.49 % over last one year compared to the 28.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Netweb Technologies India Ltd has added 5.04% over last one month compared to 2.04% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 201 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13309 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2921.65 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 739.7 on 26 Oct 2023.
