Optiemus Infracom Ltd Surges 4.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.71%

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Optiemus Infracom Ltd has added 16.91% over last one month compared to 0.75% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX

Optiemus Infracom Ltd gained 4.2% today to trade at Rs 699. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.71% to quote at 3208.33. The index is down 0.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 4.02% and Indus Towers Ltd added 3.77% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 56.09 % over last one year compared to the 28.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has added 16.91% over last one month compared to 0.75% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7584 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39834 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 700.9 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 218.4 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

