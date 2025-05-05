Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

R R Kabel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged 14.05% to Rs 1620 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20728 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd spiked 13.20% to Rs 1161. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13881 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 659. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90253 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd added 8.57% to Rs 569.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 7.34% to Rs 972. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

