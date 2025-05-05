Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

R R Kabel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged 14.05% to Rs 1620 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20728 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd spiked 13.20% to Rs 1161. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13881 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 659. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90253 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd added 8.57% to Rs 569.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 7.34% to Rs 972. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex gains 346 pts; broader market outperforms; Marico gains over 3%

Azad Engg spurts after inking $53.5 million deal with GE Steam Power

Bharti Airtel terminates discussion with TATA Group on mega DTH merger

Netweb Tech soars after Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 43 cr

R R Kabel spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 64% YoY to Rs 129 cr

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story