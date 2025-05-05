R R Kabel spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 64% YoY to Rs 129 cr

R R Kabel surged 13.95% to Rs 1,168.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 64.04% to Rs 129.13 crore on a 26.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,217.84 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 63.79% to Rs 173.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 105.73 crore recorded in the same period last year.

EBITDA increased by 69.4% to Rs 195.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 8.8% in Q4 FY25, up from 6.6% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the wires & cables segment of the company earned total revenue of Rs 1,956.22 crore in Q4 FY25, up 28.44% as against Rs 1,523.08 crore posted in Q4 FY24. The growth is driven by improved demand.

The fast-moving electrical goods segment of the company grew by 13.25% in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24, driven by strong volume growth mainly in fans, appliances, and switches.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 4.52% to Rs 311.61 crore on a 15.52% rise in revenue to Rs 7,618.23 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared the final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on the equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

RR Kabel also announced significant capacity expansion plans. It aims to add 36,000 metric tonnes (MT) of manufacturing capacity for wires and cables at its existing Waghodia plant in Gujarat by March 2028 in a phased manner. The expansion will require an investment of Rs 1,050 crore, to be funded through internal accruals and debt.

Additionally, the company plans to increase capacity at its new facilities in Silvassa and Daman & Diu. A proposed 6,000 MT expansion will be added to the already initiated 12,000 MT capacity, which is expected to be operational by March 2026. The new phase is targeted for completion by December 2026.

Shreegopal Kabra, MD, said, RR Kabel has delivered a strong performance in Q4FY25, led by robust volume growth in our wires and cables segmentdriven by improved demand, favorable copper prices, and strategic capacity expansion. We remain focused on scaling up cable volumes while sustaining strong growth in wire sales.

Our FMEG business also demonstrated solid momentum, with healthy revenue growth. We are well-positioned to capture a significant share of the segments growth, thanks to our omni-channel presence, extensive distribution network, and a diversified product portfolio catering to multiple price points. Our ability to identify and address product gaps further enhances our competitive edge. As always, our commitment to quality, safety, and operational excellence remains central to our growth strategy.

R R Kabel is a leading consumer electrical company in India and has an operating history of over 25 years in the country. It is Indias largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes. Committed to quality and innovation, the company's products adhere to global guidelines and standards, ensuring safety and reliability.

