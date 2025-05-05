Netweb Tech soars after Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Netweb Technologies India surged 15.71% to Rs 1,643.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 44.97% to Rs 42.99 crore on 55.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 414.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 45.48% YoY to Rs 57.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 59.77 crore in Q4 FY25, up 36% as compared with Rs 40.42 crore in Q4 FY24. Operating EBITDA margin fell to 14.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 15.2% in Q4 FY24.

As on 31st March 2025, the company's order book was at Rs 325.2 crore and net debt stood at Rs 162.13 crore.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 50.82% to Rs 114.47 crore in FY25 as against Rs 75.90 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 58.69% to Rs 1,149.02 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 724.07 crore in FY24.

Income from AI Systems grew by 112.0% YoY during FY25, its contribution to the company's operating revenue increased to 14.8% during the same period

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on the face value of Rs 2 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting, which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General meeting.

Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director, Netweb Technologies, said, We are delighted to report our highest-ever quarterly and full-year Income and PAT. Quarterly Operating Income grew by 55.9% YoY and 24.1% QoQ to ₹4,146.5 Mn, while quarterly operating EBITDA increased by 47.9% YoY and 36.0% QoQ to ₹597.7 Mn. PAT for the quarter rose by 45.0% YoY and 41.8% QoQ, reaching ₹429.9 Mn.

The company successfully deployed SAP S/4 HANA to enhance control and oversight of all operational and financial processes.

India's vibrant AI research landscape and adoption across verticals, fueled by government initiatives to develop indigenous LLMs, offers significant innovation opportunities. Netweb is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum, anchored by our focus on three pillars: HPC, Private Cloud, and AI Systems. In FY25, AI continued to be a major growth engine, contributing 14.8% to revenue with a 112.0% YoY increase.

In line with our focused efforts in the AI space, we launched Skylus.ai in FY25, a unified solution to set up a GPUbased AI infrastructure on the go that optimizes GPU resource management and simplifies deployment. The launch of Skylus.ai marks a significant step in strengthening our leadership in the design and solutioning of AI systems in India, contributing to the nation's vision of becoming the AI factory of the world.

Netweb is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. The company's HCS offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, High performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers.

