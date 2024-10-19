Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 69.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.17% to Rs 251.06 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 69.88% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.17% to Rs 251.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.251.06144.9814.2213.2737.1021.6434.4620.2125.7215.14

