Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd surged 12.03% to Rs 62.58 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 39.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month. Tilaknagar Industries Ltd soared 9.80% to Rs 387.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72441 shares in the past one month. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd added 7.68% to Rs 2015. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16697 shares in the past one month.