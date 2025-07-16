Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd surged 12.03% to Rs 62.58 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 39.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd soared 9.80% to Rs 387.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72441 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd added 7.68% to Rs 2015. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16697 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd exploded 7.62% to Rs 1237.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CARE Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Raymond Realty

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 105-cr export order for defence explosives

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares rally for 3rd day

India's exports to US spike 22% in Q1FY25, imports from China gain 16%

SC flags concerns over religion, regionalism in politics

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story